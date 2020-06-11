EU delivers interim report on Hyundai-Daewoo deal
By Nam Kwang-shik
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The European Union (EU) has delivered its interim report on the proposed deal between South Korea's top two shipbuilders, and its review may be in the final stretch, industry sources said Thursday.
In December last year, the European Commission (EC), the executive body of the EU, opened its probe into the acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), the shipbuilding sub-holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.
However, the EC suspended in March its review of the acquisition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The EC resumed on June 3 its investigation into the US$1.8 billion acquisition deal, aiming for its completion by September.
"We have received the interim report (from the EC), but we could not reveal its details as the party concerned with the investigation," an official at Korea Shipbuilding said on condition of anonymity, adding it will submit additional data to the commission as soon as possible.
The EC is expected to focus mainly on whether the deal will hurt market competition in the shipbuilding field of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petrochemical gas (LPG) carriers, industry insiders said.
In March 2019, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group signed a deal to buy a 55.72 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding, which could create the world's biggest shipbuilder with a 21 percent share in the global shipbuilding market.
In a bid to acquire Daewoo Shipbuilding, Hyundai Heavy Industry Group split Hyundai Heavy Industries into two entities -- Korea Shipbuilding, a sub-holding company that governs shipbuilding units under the group, and a reorganized Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.
The deal needs regulatory approval from six countries -- South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, Japan, European Union and Singapore. Kazakhstan approved the deal in October 2019.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(5th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pandemic taking heavy toll on job market in S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) Unification ministry to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups
-
4
Child abuse goes unnoticed amid COVID-19 confinement
-
5
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things