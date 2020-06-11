(LEAD) LG Twins take 1st game of KBO double header over SK Wyverns

Lee, an 18-year-old out of high school, struck out a career-high seven batters in seven frames at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, while limiting the Wyverns to one run on six hits. He didn't walk anybody in his third career Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) start. Lee improved to 2-1 for the season, with a 1.16 ERA. In those three starts, Lee has yet to allow more than two earned runs.

