Trump administration needs to think about importance of allies: ex-senior U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump needs to think about the importance of having and keeping allies, a former senior U.S. official said Thursday, referring to North Korea's renewed attacks on South Korea.
Christopher Hill, former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the case in an opinion piece for The Hill ahead of the second anniversary of the June 12 Singapore summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Hill, who also served as U.S. ambassador to South Korea and chief envoy to the six-party nuclear talks with the North, said Pyongyang's recent actions to cut off all communication with Seoul belie a familiar goal: to delegitimize the South Korean government and reassure the North Korean people of their superiority in relation to the South.
"However, given the twists and turns of the Trump administration, its whiplash-like pronouncements of how it conducts relations with friend and foe alike," he added, "this latest gambit by Pyongyang represents another time-honored effort: to test how solid is the relationship between Washington and Seoul."
Hill expressed concern that the result may be different this time, given what he described as Trump's lack of interest in the actual outcome of nuclear talks with Pyongyang.
"The Singapore meeting of two years ago never created the promised momentum for peace, primarily because it was clear in its aftermath, as well in its lead-up, that this was little more than an effort to enshrine the U.S. president as a courageous and imaginative world statesman, willing to set sail into uncharted waters in pursuit of an elusive goal that none of his predecessors had achieved," Hill wrote.
He also pointed to Trump's apparent attempts to downplay South Korea's success in handling the coronavirus pandemic and his continued demands for a significant increase in Seoul's payments for the upkeep of American troops stationed in the country.
"The unspoken threat is that the U.S. might start withdrawing troops from the peninsula if South Korea does not ante up the support payments," Hill said, noting that the April furloughing of South Korean workers on U.S. bases could have been a sign of possible additional measures.
"When North Korea tries to bully the South Koreans, the traditional response from the U.S. has been to support Seoul and show the importance it attaches to the alliance," he wrote, adding that the State Department's expression of "disappointment" at Pyongyang's recent actions was a limited demonstration of that.
"But, while no one wants an overreaction from Washington," he continued, "the Trump administration does need to do some clear thinking about the importance of having allies, and what needs to be done to hold them closer."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
Group to hold rally supporting Black Lives Matter movement in Seoul
-
5
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches mandatory QR code-based registration at entertainment facilities amid pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to U.S.: Don't meddle if you want smooth presidential election