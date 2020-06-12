Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:59 June 12, 2020

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ex President Park's confidante gets 18-year sentence for influence peddling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to crack down on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Finance ministry says national debt will reach 1,000 tln won by 2022: finance ministry (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to allow holding firms to have venture capital companies as affiliates (Hankyoreh)
-- Apartment prices in Seoul rebound after 10 weeks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to spend over 2 tln won to buy corporate assets up for sale (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Apartment prices in Seoul rebound after 10 weeks (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- BOK can't predict when recovery will start (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Finance minister vows to spur investment, jobs, but warns of house price curbs (Korea Herald)
-- North increases hostile rhetoric against US, South (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!