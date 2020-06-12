Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex President Park's confidante gets 18-year sentence for influence peddling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to crack down on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Finance ministry says national debt will reach 1,000 tln won by 2022: finance ministry (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to allow holding firms to have venture capital companies as affiliates (Hankyoreh)
-- Apartment prices in Seoul rebound after 10 weeks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to spend over 2 tln won to buy corporate assets up for sale (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Apartment prices in Seoul rebound after 10 weeks (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- BOK can't predict when recovery will start (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Finance minister vows to spur investment, jobs, but warns of house price curbs (Korea Herald)
-- North increases hostile rhetoric against US, South (Korea Times)
