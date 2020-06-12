Korean-language dailies

-- Ex President Park's confidante gets 18-year sentence for influence peddling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to crack down on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Finance ministry says national debt will reach 1,000 tln won by 2022: finance ministry (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to allow holding firms to have venture capital companies as affiliates (Hankyoreh)

-- Apartment prices in Seoul rebound after 10 weeks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to spend over 2 tln won to buy corporate assets up for sale (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Apartment prices in Seoul rebound after 10 weeks (Korea Economic Daily)

