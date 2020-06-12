(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 12)

The numbers tell of COVID-19's ruthless impact on the nation's economy that was not locked down amid the pandemic.

Last month, the number of jobs fell by 392,000 from a year ago, an improvement from the 476,000 jobs shed in April. Nevertheless, it was the third consecutive month of job losses. The downward march marked the first time since the economy saw four consecutive months of job losses starting in October 2009 during the global financial crisis.