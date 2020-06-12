N. Korea says its objective is build up 'more reliable' force against U.S. threats
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday that its goal is to build up "more reliable" force against long-term military threats from the United States as the two countries marked the second anniversary of the first-ever summit of their leaders.
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon made the remark, adding that Pyongyang would "never again" provide the U.S. with "another package" that President Donald Trump could use to boast as his achievements.
"The secure strategic goal of the DPRK is to build up more reliable force to cope with the long-term military threats from the U.S. This is our reply message to the U.S. on the occasion of second anniversary of June 12," Ri said in an statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
DPRK is the anonym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"What stands out is that the hope for improved DPRK-U.S. relations -- which was high in the air under the global spotlight two years ago -- has now been shifted into despair," he added. "Never again will we provide the U.S. chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any returns."
