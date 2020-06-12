Career scoring leader in S. Korean pro football to take coaching certification course
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Lee Dong-gook, the all-time leading scorer in South Korean professional football, will take a certification course that would allow him to take a coaching position on a national team or a pro club, officials said Friday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Lee will attend a course for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) "A" coaching certificate from next Monday to June 24. It will be held at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, just north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province.
Lee, forward for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, is the oldest active player in the top-flight K League 1 this season at 41. He leads all players with 227 career goals, three of which have come in three appearances this season.
His course schedule will overlap with two upcoming Jeonbuk matches, first against Pohang Steelers next Tuesday and another on June 21 against Gwangju FC. A Jeonbuk official said the club will allow Lee to be away for the certification course.
Holders of the A certificate may serve as an assistant coach on a national team or a club in the K League 1 or the K League 2.
There will be two certification courses this year. After the June course, the second one is scheduled for November. All candidates must pass practical and theory exams and must also write a dissertation.
Lee earned his "C" certificate in 2015 and then his "B" certificate two years later.
Those with the A certificate who have a minimum five years of coaching experience may sign up for the Professional Diploma course. The Pro-Diploma is the highest level of coaching accreditation by the AFC and allows its holders to be the head coach of a national team or a pro club.
Though Lee may have begun charting his post-playing career path, the ageless wonder isn't slowing down on the field just yet.
Lee scored the very first goal of the 2020 K League 1 season, netting the winner off the bench in Jeonbuk's 1-0 victory over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the season opener on May 8. Lee made his first start of the season last Saturday against FC Seoul and grabbed a brace in a 4-1 win.
Jeonbuk are in first place in the 12-club league with 12 points from four wins and a loss.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
Group to hold rally supporting Black Lives Matter movement in Seoul
-
5
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches mandatory QR code-based registration at entertainment facilities amid pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to U.S.: Don't meddle if you want smooth presidential election