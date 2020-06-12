Video unveiled for BTS' autobiographical song 'We are Bulletproof: the Eternal'
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giant BTS on Friday released a music video for "We are Bulletproof: the Eternal," off of its most recent album "Map of the Soul: 7," as part of the group's annual fan celebration event.
The animated music video shared on YouTube features adorable versions of individual BTS members walking and running through a variety of locations. The seven later join one another to be launched above the clouds riding a whale.
Included in "Map of the Soul: 7," released in February, "We are Bulletproof: the Eternal" is an autobiographical throwback song on the septet's roots, encompassing the band's journey from its scrappy debut days to its success today.
The video was released as part of the 2020 BTS Festa, an annual event where the band celebrates its debut anniversary with international fans, commonly referred to as ARMY. BTS member Jungkook released a solo song, "Still with You," last week as part of the celebration.
The K-pop act will cap off this year's BTS Festa event with an online concert, "Bang Bang Con: The Live," on Sunday. Fans will be able to view the concert from six different angles.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
Group to hold rally supporting Black Lives Matter movement in Seoul
-
5
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches mandatory QR code-based registration at entertainment facilities amid pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to U.S.: Don't meddle if you want smooth presidential election