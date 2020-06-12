Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 June 12, 2020
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Sunny 20
Incheon 26/19 Sunny 20
Suwon 29/19 Sunny 20
Cheongju 28/22 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/22 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 20
Jeonju 27/21 Sunny 20
Gwangju 29/21 Sunny 70
Jeju 27/21 Sunny 80
Daegu 29/23 Sunny 60
Busan 26/21 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
Group to hold rally supporting Black Lives Matter movement in Seoul
-
5
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches mandatory QR code-based registration at entertainment facilities amid pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to U.S.: Don't meddle if you want smooth presidential election