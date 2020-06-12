Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 12, 2020

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 20

Incheon 26/19 Sunny 20

Suwon 29/19 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/22 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/22 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 20

Jeonju 27/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 29/21 Sunny 70

Jeju 27/21 Sunny 80

Daegu 29/23 Sunny 60

Busan 26/21 Sunny 60

