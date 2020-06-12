Veteran catcher overwhelmed by improbable power surge
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Twins' backup catcher Lee Sung-woo had just four home runs in 512 games in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) prior to this season.
Then in 14 games this year, most of them coming off the bench, Lee has already hit three home runs.
So what gives?
"I don't even know what's going on with me," Lee said Thursday, shaking his head as he discussed his third home run of the young season against the SK Wyverns at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.
"I am experiencing things that I never thought would happen to me," the 38-year-old added. "This is all overwhelming.
Lee's solo shot Thursday broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom seventh of the second game of the teams' double header. But when he made contact, Lee wasn't sure if he'd hit it hard enough.
"I am not a home run hitter, so I don't really know how my hands are supposed to feel on a home run," Lee said with a smile. "I didn't think I got enough of the ball. So I just started running hard."
And there was another reason that Lee went full speed, even as the third base umpire, Choi Young-joo, made a circle above his head to signal a home run.
Lee's fly ball touched the tip of left fielder Choi Ji-hoon's outstretched glove before it bounced off the stairwell in the stands and landed on left field grass. But Lee never saw the ball go over the fence.
"I saw the left fielder jump, and I figured the ball hit the top of the fence and came back," Lee said. Then with a chuckle, Lee added, "I've never hit a triple my whole career, and I thought this was my chance to finally get one."
The long KBO journey Lee has taken to this point is nothing to laugh about. He signed with the SK Wyverns as an undrafted free agent in 2005 but made his KBO debut with the Kia Tigers three years later. He never played much with the Tigers, getting as few as eight at-bats in one season.
The Wyverns brought him back before the 2017 season, and Lee appeared in a career-high 88 games in 2018. Then it was off to the Twins for 2019. He played in 55 games, including 19 in a start, and batted only .156.
Lee, who will turn 39 in about three months, said it "wouldn't be the strangest thing if I retired right now." Though he's batting a robust .400 this year, with three of his six hits having gone for home runs in 15 at-bats, Lee knows he will only be playing once or twice a week, at most, behind starting catcher Yoo Kang-nam. Lee only started the second game of Thursday's double header because Yoo played the first one in scorching heat and manager Ryu Joong-il wanted to give him a breather.
As his career winds down, Lee is trying to find joy in small things. To wit: Lee said he was happy he wasn't lifted for a pinch hitter Thursday, something that has happened to Lee too many times to count.
Lee has always been a defensive-minded catcher. That he's stuck around as long as he has despite limited offensive upside is a testament to his defense, not to mention his perseverance.
In fact, Lee was typecast as a defense-first catcher so early in his career that he never got a chance to hone his hitting skills.
"Most of my hitting coaches never spent enough time with me to work on mechanics, and they just told me to keep working on my defense," Lee said. "Everything I know about hitting, I've basically taught myself."
Late last season, one veteran Twin teammate stepped in to fill that coaching void for Lee.
As the KBO's all-time hits leader, Park Yong-taik knows a thing or two about swinging the bat. He gave Lee some tips on how to transfer his weight better and how to use his lower body more effectively.
"At that point, I had nothing to lose. And I have never been afraid to fail," Lee said. "So I kept working on things he taught me during the winter. At spring training, I was able to get proper timing and start hitting with more power."
Both Park and Lee wish this turnaround had come sooner.
"Yong-taik told me once, 'If we became teammates five years earlier, I would have made you a starting catcher,'" Lee said with a grin.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 51 new virus cases, most in 8 days
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea to U.S.: Don't meddle if you want smooth presidential election
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Court upholds jail term of ex-President Park's confidante in influence-peddling case