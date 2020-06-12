Gov't to extend tough distancing around Seoul: prime minister
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to prolong a set of strict social distancing measures in Seoul and nearby regions, initially slated to expire this weekend, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday amid no letup in daily increases in the number of COVID-19 infections.
"The situation is that it's inevitable to extend the strengthened distancing measures in the capital area, which are scheduled to finish the day after tomorrow," he said at the outset of an interagency meeting against the pandemic.
In late May, the government imposed the measures, which include the closure of public libraries, museums and other facilities, as part of the "distancing in daily life" campaign.
In spite of the enhanced distancing in place over the past two weeks, he pointed out, the virus has continued to spread, especially in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, where around half of the nation's 52 million population resides.
He cited unrelenting reports of cluster and indirect infections especially in the capital area, speaking during the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters session held at the government office complex in central Seoul.
"The government will extend the existing measures in the capital area until the situation becomes stable and continue to strive to slow the spread of infections by strengthening quarantines in blind spots," Chung added.
He did not specify a new timetable for the distancing campaign.
Park Neung-hoo, the health and welfare minister, is expected to make public details after the meeting presided over by Chung.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
