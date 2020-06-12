The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:08 June 12, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.60 0.60
3-M 0.65 0.65
6-M 0.68 0.68
12-M 0.87 0.86
(END)
