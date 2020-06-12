(LEAD) Gyeonggi names 'danger zones' to block anti-N. Korean leaflets

Under the measure, the government said it plans to designate inter-Korean border areas in four cities and counties -- Gimpo, Goyang, Paju and Yeoncheon -- as danger zones that are off limits to suspected leaflet senders. The designation can be enforced, as potential clashes stemming from the distribution of leaflets can be seen as a social disaster under the Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety, it explained, saying violators can face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won. (US$8,300).

