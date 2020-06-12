Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
UNC deputy chief visits DMZ as war remains recovery project under way
SEOUL -- The deputy commander of the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) visited the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas this week to better understand a war remains excavation project under way in the region, his office said Friday.
During his visit to a guard post, Vice Adm. Stuart Mayer received a mission brief on the demining and remains recovery operations at Arrowhead Ridge, one of the fiercest battlefields during the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the UNC.
----------------
S. Korea to take stabilization measures if volatility grows in bond market
SEJONG -- South Korea will take swift measures to stabilize the bond market if volatility grows, a senior finance ministry official said Friday, as the government hiked bond issuance to revive economic growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.
South Korea has increased its capacity of selling treasury bonds to 167.8 trillion won (US$139 billion) this year, from an initial ceiling of 130.2 trillion won, to cope with the pandemic.
----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea vows to build up 'more reliable' force against U.S. threats
SEOUL -- North Korea vowed Friday to build up a "more reliable" force against military threats from the United States, saying the historic summit two years ago between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump led to no improvement in relations between the two countries.
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon made the remark, adding that Pyongyang would "never again" provide the U.S. with "another package" that President Donald Trump could use to boast as his political achievements.
----------------
LG Electronics to develop service robot solutions with local partners by Nov.
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's major home appliance maker, said Friday that it will develop service robot solutions with local partners by November.
LG said it will join forces with Woowa Brothers Corp., South Korea's top food delivery app operator, and Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement to develop technologies related to serving bots at restaurants.
----------------
S. Korea to use satellite, latest tech to forecast fine dust emission levels
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday that it plans to carry out research to try to accurately check fine dust emission levels that affect everyday lives.
The 2020-24 fine dust research and development plan calls for the government and private companies to use a satellite and information technology to develop a so-called three-dimensional spatial distribution system that could give a detailed understanding about fine dust, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
----------------
Gov't to extend tough distancing around Seoul: prime minister
SEOUL -- South Korea has decided to prolong a set of strict social distancing measures in Seoul and nearby regions, initially slated to expire this weekend, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday amid no letup in daily increases in the number of COVID-19 infections.
"The situation is that it's inevitable to extend the strengthened distancing measures in the capital area, which are scheduled to finish the day after tomorrow," he said at the outset of an interagency meeting against the pandemic.
----------------
(LEAD) Virus cases bounce back, greater Seoul area still harried by cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases rebounded to over 50 on Friday, with most of them reported in the Seoul metropolitan area, likely forcing health authorities to extend toughened social distancing in the densely populated capital area.
The country added 56 new cases, including 43 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,003, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). It marked an increase from 45 posted a day earlier.
----------------
S. Korea says downside risks to economy slightly recede
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday that downside risks to the nation's economy have slightly receded but warned that risks of global recession have weighed on an economic recovery.
In a monthly report, called the "Green Book," the Ministry of Economy and Finance painted a somewhat positive picture of the economy, compared with its May report.
----------------
Video unveiled for BTS' autobiographical song 'We are Bulletproof: the Eternal'
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giant BTS on Friday released a music video for "We are Bulletproof: the Eternal," off of its most recent album "Map of the Soul: 7," as part of the group's annual fan celebration event.
The animated music video shared on YouTube features adorable versions of individual BTS members walking and running through a variety of locations. The seven later join one another to be launched above the clouds riding a whale.
