N. Korea slams U.N. chief for expressing regret over Pyongyang's move to cut inter-Korean hotlines
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday criticized U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for expressing "regret" over the North's decision to cut off all inter-Korean communication channels.
Guterres expressed his regret over Pyongyang's announcement, warning that such channels "are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations," according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
"If the Secretary-General truly desires peace and stability of the Korean peninsula, he shouldn't reel off such nonsense as 'regrets,' but harshly reprimand South Korea," a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson was quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying.
"We cannot but express our astonishment over such reckless remarks -- devoid of the common sense of judgment, let alone the basic knowledge of inter-Korean relations -- coming out from the center of the United Nations," he said.
The spokesperson warned that the North can "never pardon anyone who dares to point finger at our most precious and sacred Supreme Leadership."
North Korea made the decision to sever all inter-Korean communication lines in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by North Korean defectors and activists in the South.
Pyongyang has strongly bristled at such leaflets as they harshly criticize its leader.
