Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
June 5 -- N. Korea vows to abolish inter-Korean liaison office in anger over leaflets
7 -- N.K. leader holds politburo meeting, makes no mention of inter-Korean issues
9 -- N. Korea vows to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-- U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
11 -- N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns of tough crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea
-- U.S. willing to be 'flexible' to implement Singapore agreement on 2nd anniversary of summit
12 -- N. Korea vows to build up 'more reliable' force against U.S. threats
(END)
