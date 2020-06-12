Honduras seeks S. Korea's cooperation in e-gov't project: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez expressed hope Friday for partnerships with South Korea on his country's e-government efforts and various other projects including environmentally friendly cars, speaking over the phone with President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The two had 25-minute phone talks at the request of Hernandez. He told Moon that the Central American country is pushing for a major transition to digital phases in government work, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Noting that South Korea is a leading nation that has successfully introduced an e-government, he held out expectations for the expansion of cooperation in the field.
Hernandez also said he's well aware that South Korea is an advanced country in such sectors as electric and gas-fueled vehicles and agriculture.
"We would like learn from South Korea's experience," he was quoted as telling Moon, adding that South Korea's investment in public transit programs or e-government projects not only in Honduras but also in other Central American countries would be a win-win.
He stressed Honduras has supported South Korea on the global stage "all the time" and will continue to do so, Kang said. He then invited Moon to visit Honduras someday.
Moon responded positively to his offer, saying South Korea would cooperate actively with Honduras.
He briefed Hernandez on his administration's Digital New Deal initiative in preparation for the post-coronavirus era, which he said could be linked with the Honduran government's digitalization project.
Early this year, South Korea became a non-regional member of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) based in Honduras. It also involves Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala. Honduras serves as this year's chair of the Central American Integration System (SICA).
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 51 new virus cases, most in 8 days
-
5
(LEAD) Volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung rejoins ex-S. Korean club
-
1
(LEAD) Virus cases bounce back, greater Seoul area still harried by cluster infections
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back, greater Seoul under extended social distancing
-
4
Korean adoptee wins legal battle to find her biological father in landmark case
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae warns of tough crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea