KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SYC 43,500 DN 1,600
SamsungHvyInd 6,710 DN 220
SsangyongCement 5,270 DN 110
TaekwangInd 746,000 DN 38,000
SGBC 32,200 UP 900
KAL 19,800 DN 650
BukwangPharm 38,950 UP 1,550
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,700 DN 1,600
KISWire 16,500 DN 700
LotteFood 355,000 DN 14,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 DN 1,150
NEXENTIRE 5,810 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 116,000 UP 4,500
KCC 141,000 DN 5,500
Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 DN 1,000
Daesang 25,000 0
SKNetworks 5,070 DN 200
ORION Holdings 13,600 DN 450
HyundaiMipoDock 34,450 DN 1,800
SBC 11,150 DN 900
SK hynix 85,200 DN 3,300
Youngpoong 502,000 DN 20,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,900 DN 1,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,000 DN 2,500
SamsungF&MIns 184,000 DN 9,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,000 UP 650
Kogas 27,750 DN 1,500
Hanwha 24,650 DN 700
DB HiTek 28,850 DN 900
CJ 87,900 DN 3,600
JWPHARMA 39,100 DN 650
LGInt 14,700 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 6,970 DN 590
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,500 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 16,500 DN 3,050
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,000 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 31,150 DN 1,350
HITEJINRO 40,200 UP 1,050
Yuhan 55,000 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 DN 3,500
(MORE)
