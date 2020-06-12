KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DOOSAN 42,600 DN 1,100
DaelimInd 85,600 DN 4,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10600 DN350
KiaMtr 35,000 DN 700
Donga Socio Holdings 99,300 UP 4,100
SPC SAMLIP 70,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 179,000 DN 6,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,900 DN 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,315 DN 185
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 UP 58,000
GS Retail 38,950 DN 750
KPIC 115,500 DN 6,000
LG Corp. 72,000 DN 2,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 64,600 UP 100
BoryungPharm 16,250 DN 400
L&L 12,200 DN 550
Hanchem 118,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 36,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 22,750 DN 1,150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,670 DN 180
Shinsegae 231,000 DN 11,500
Nongshim 342,000 UP 19,000
Hyosung 66,900 DN 1,600
LOTTE 34,800 DN 750
GCH Corp 24,100 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 103,500 DN 5,000
AmoreG 54,100 DN 2,000
POSCO 186,500 DN 7,000
NHIS 9,920 DN 230
SamsungElec 52,300 DN 2,000
LS 37,850 DN 1,450
GC Corp 153,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 26,800 DN 950
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,540 DN 390
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 379,500 DN 8,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,840 DN 130
SKC 58,200 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 45,900 DN 2,050
Binggrae 65,600 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 29,100 DN 650
