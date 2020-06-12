Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 June 12, 2020

LotteChilsung 102,000 DN 4,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 15,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 94,600 DN 4,400
Hanssem 85,300 DN 4,100
OCI 38,800 DN 2,050
LS ELECTRIC 43,750 DN 1,450
KorZinc 366,500 DN 6,500
F&F 103,000 DN 4,000
Ottogi 582,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 68,500 DN 11,200
MERITZ SECU 3,375 DN 80
HtlShilla 76,700 DN 2,800
Hanmi Science 32,900 DN 1,800
SamsungElecMech 131,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 173,000 UP 6,000
IS DONGSEO 29,500 DN 1,700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 DN 7,500
HMM 5,160 DN 410
HYUNDAI WIA 37,550 DN 700
S-Oil 69,100 DN 2,200
KumhoPetrochem 70,600 DN 2,700
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,500 DN 650
SK 279,000 UP 22,000
Hanon Systems 10,200 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 9,450 DN 330
S-1 87,700 DN 2,000
DWS 22,600 DN 700
UNID 42,250 DN 500
KEPCO 21,150 DN 650
SamsungSecu 28,800 DN 700
SKTelecom 208,500 DN 6,500
S&T MOTIV 42,100 DN 2,800
HyundaiElev 60,500 DN 1,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 DN 750
DAEKYO 4,740 UP 135
GKL 14,300 DN 800
Handsome 34,100 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 4,215 DN 220
COWAY 74,000 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,200 DN 4,600
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!