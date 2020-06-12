KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,590 DN 250
NamhaeChem 7,650 DN 250
DONGSUH 16,500 DN 500
BGF 4,200 DN 200
SamsungEng 12,450 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 3,625 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 28,550 DN 750
CheilWorldwide 17,000 DN 750
KT 23,800 DN 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 DN8500
LOTTE TOUR 13,800 DN 400
LG Uplus 12,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,900 DN 2,100
KT&G 83,200 DN 1,600
DHICO 4,960 DN 180
LG Display 11,650 DN 500
Kangwonland 23,800 DN 700
NAVER 242,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 266,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 824,000 DN 1,000
DSME 26,100 DN 900
DSINFRA 6,170 DN 390
DWEC 3,690 DN 135
Donga ST 93,400 DN 3,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,350 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 328,500 UP 8,500
DongwonF&B 200,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 30,800 DN 850
LGH&H 1,325,000 DN 35,000
LGCHEM 462,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 16,150 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,600 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 67,800 DN 1,200
Celltrion 297,500 UP 9,500
Huchems 17,750 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,400 DN 1,900
KIH 52,400 DN 1,900
