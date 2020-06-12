KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 37,700 DN 800
CJ CGV 24,400 DN 450
LIG Nex1 32,700 DN 100
Mobis 206,000 0
Fila Holdings 38,150 DN 2,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,350 DN 450
LOTTE Himart 28,500 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 110,000 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,800 DN 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 1,505 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 DN 4,000
LF 13,250 DN 550
FOOSUNG 8,140 DN 280
SK Innovation 115,000 DN 5,500
POONGSAN 21,400 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 34,650 DN 1,700
Hansae 11,900 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 65,500 DN 2,500
Youngone Corp 29,500 DN 1,400
KOLON IND 33,350 DN 1,850
HanmiPharm 257,500 DN 5,500
BNK Financial Group 5,160 DN 170
emart 113,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY236 50 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 44,600 DN 1,150
HANJINKAL 91,700 DN 7,300
DoubleUGames 75,100 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 84,100 DN 2,000
COSMAX 90,200 DN 2,600
MANDO 25,500 DN 1,550
INNOCEAN 50,800 DN 2,900
Doosan Bobcat 26,800 DN 1,850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,200 DN 1,000
Netmarble 95,500 DN 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S268000 DN16000
ORION 137,500 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 143,500 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 94,500 DN 2,200
HDC-OP 20,500 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 9,350 DN 200
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 51 new virus cases, most in 8 days
(LEAD) Volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung rejoins ex-S. Korean club
(LEAD) Virus cases bounce back, greater Seoul area still harried by cluster infections
(3rd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back, greater Seoul under extended social distancing
Korean adoptee wins legal battle to find her biological father in landmark case
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae warns of tough crackdown on leaflet launches into N. Korea