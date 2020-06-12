Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 June 12, 2020

GS 37,700 DN 800
CJ CGV 24,400 DN 450
LIG Nex1 32,700 DN 100
Mobis 206,000 0
Fila Holdings 38,150 DN 2,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,350 DN 450
LOTTE Himart 28,500 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 110,000 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,800 DN 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 1,505 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 DN 4,000
LF 13,250 DN 550
FOOSUNG 8,140 DN 280
SK Innovation 115,000 DN 5,500
POONGSAN 21,400 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 34,650 DN 1,700
Hansae 11,900 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 65,500 DN 2,500
Youngone Corp 29,500 DN 1,400
KOLON IND 33,350 DN 1,850
HanmiPharm 257,500 DN 5,500
BNK Financial Group 5,160 DN 170
emart 113,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY236 50 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 44,600 DN 1,150
HANJINKAL 91,700 DN 7,300
DoubleUGames 75,100 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 84,100 DN 2,000
COSMAX 90,200 DN 2,600
MANDO 25,500 DN 1,550
INNOCEAN 50,800 DN 2,900
Doosan Bobcat 26,800 DN 1,850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,200 DN 1,000
Netmarble 95,500 DN 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S268000 DN16000
ORION 137,500 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 143,500 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 94,500 DN 2,200
HDC-OP 20,500 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 9,350 DN 200
(END)

