N. Korea says it has lost all confidence in S. Korean government
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday that it has lost all confidence in the South Korean government and warned of "regrettable and painful" times ahead.
Jang Gum-chol, head of the North's United Front Department, made the statement to the official Korean Central News Agency, referring to Cheong Wa Dae's recent vow to deal strictly with activists' flying of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North.
"We have more doubt than trust" in the South Korean presidential office's statement, Jang said, questioning the South's sincerity.
North Korea has strongly protested the leaflet campaigns in recent days and vowed to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines in response.
"The times ahead will be truly regrettable and painful for the South Korean authorities," Jang said. "The confidence that (we) tried so hard to have in the South Korean authorities has been shattered."
(END)
