Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- N.K. tensions stir debate over reshuffle of Moon's security lineup (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold talks amid N.K. tensions (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. constantly in talks about resuming large-scale military exercises, bringing strategic assets: Pentagon official (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. does not rule out resuming large-scale military exercises, bringing strategic assets to deter N.K. aggression (Segye Times)
-- Pentagon official says U.S. in talks with S. Korea about resuming large-scale military exercises, deploying strategic assets (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon accepts Kim's resignation; U.S. flies B-52 bombers over sea near Japan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Central, provincial gov'ts, residents make dire efforts to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets (Hankyoreh)
-- Quarantine process hard to keep up with speed of virus transmissions in blind spots (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China's Geely Auto to undertake due diligence on Ssangyong Motor for potential takeover (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to ban excessive packaging at large grocery stores, supermarket chains from July (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't to loan 5 tln won to key industries' small partner firms (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
5
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
4
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
1
(LEAD) N. Koreans are exploding with anger at S. Korea: state media
-
2
U.S. bombers spotted near Korean Peninsula amid heightened tensions
-
3
N. Korea getting ready to send anti-Seoul leaflets to S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea on cusp of erasing gains in virus fight, new cases still on higher plateau
-
5
Air Force calls for total preparedness amid tensions with N. Korea