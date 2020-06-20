Korean-language dailies

-- N.K. tensions stir debate over reshuffle of Moon's security lineup (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold talks amid N.K. tensions (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S. constantly in talks about resuming large-scale military exercises, bringing strategic assets: Pentagon official (Donga llbo)

-- U.S. does not rule out resuming large-scale military exercises, bringing strategic assets to deter N.K. aggression (Segye Times)

-- Pentagon official says U.S. in talks with S. Korea about resuming large-scale military exercises, deploying strategic assets (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon accepts Kim's resignation; U.S. flies B-52 bombers over sea near Japan (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Central, provincial gov'ts, residents make dire efforts to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets (Hankyoreh)

-- Quarantine process hard to keep up with speed of virus transmissions in blind spots (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China's Geely Auto to undertake due diligence on Ssangyong Motor for potential takeover (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to ban excessive packaging at large grocery stores, supermarket chains from July (Korea Economic Daily)

