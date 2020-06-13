(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 13)

The U.S. State Department has to date said it is sticking to the Singapore summit agreement and is willing to take a flexible approach.

\ Seoul, however, seems to be in a hurry to appease the North, despite the North having cut off communication channels. Since Kim Yo-jong, first vice department director of the Workers' Party's Central Committee, and Kim Jong-un's sister, pounced on the South for failing to stop the sending of anti-North Korean leaflets across the border, lawmakers have pledged to legislate a bill banning this. Then the government vowed to crack down on it and the unification ministry filed complaint against two defectors' group sending the leaflets, even as questions of freedom of expression were raised.