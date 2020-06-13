2007 -- Macau's Banco Delta Asia transfers more than US$20 million in North Korean funds, which North Korea requested as a precondition to taking steps toward denuclearization. The U.S. had earlier frozen the money for nearly two years, accusing the bank of money laundering and counterfeiting for North Korea. After the transfer, the communist North came back to nuclear talks, which it had been boycotting for more than a year.