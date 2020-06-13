Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 June 13, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/20 Sunny 70
Incheon 29/19 Sunny 70
Suwon 32/19 Sunny 70
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 90
Daejeon 29/22 Rain 90
Chuncheon 33/19 Sunny 60
Gangneung 30/21 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 30/22 Rain 90
Gwangju 27/22 Rain 90
Jeju 28/23 Rain 60
Daegu 29/22 Rain 90
Busan 24/21 Rain 80
(END)
