Saturday's weather forecast

June 13, 2020

SEOUL, Jun. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/20 Sunny 70

Incheon 29/19 Sunny 70

Suwon 32/19 Sunny 70

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 90

Daejeon 29/22 Rain 90

Chuncheon 33/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 30/22 Rain 90

Gwangju 27/22 Rain 90

Jeju 28/23 Rain 60

Daegu 29/22 Rain 90

Busan 24/21 Rain 80

