U.S. Embassy in Seoul expresses support for Black Lives Matter movement
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Embassy in Seoul expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement Saturday, with a massive banner hanging from its building in downtown Seoul.
In a Twitter message, the embassy said it shared grief with the rest of Americans and means to "support peaceful protests aimed at bringing positive changes."
The BLM movement rapidly spread in the United States after a 46-year-old African American, George Floyd, was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
The movement has sparked a series of protest rallies in the United States and in dozens of other countries, including South Korea.
The U.S. embassy here said the Black Lives Matter banner hanging from its building is a protest against police brutality, and that it showed its will to move toward a more tolerant and just society.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
S. Korea's economy seen deteriorating over coronavirus pandemic: KDI
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korean leader presides over Politburo meeting
-
5
S. Korea to complete phased school reopening amid pandemic
-
1
Korean adoptee wins legal battle to find her biological father in landmark case
-
2
(LEAD) Trump wants to pull out troops from S. Korea, Japan, other allies: ex-U.S. envoy to Germany
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 50, cluster infections linger in greater Seoul
-
4
TVXQ's Max Changmin to marry non-celebrity girlfriend in September
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back, greater Seoul under extended anti-infection measures