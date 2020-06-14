Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 June 14, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 0
Incheon 24/20 Cloudy 0
Suwon 27/21 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/23 Rain 0
Daejeon 28/23 Rain 0
Chuncheon 33/22 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 33/23 Rain 0
Jeonju 28/23 Rain 0
Gwangju 28/23 Rain 10
Jeju 26/24 Rain 60
Daegu 31/24 Rain 10
Busan 27/21 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
S. Korea's economy seen deteriorating over coronavirus pandemic: KDI
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korean leader presides over Politburo meeting
-
5
S. Korea to complete phased school reopening amid pandemic
-
1
Police arrest man for brutally abusing 9-year-old stepdaughter
-
2
(2nd LD) Sister of N. Korean leader says Pyongyang will take 'next step' against S. Korea
-
3
TVXQ's Max Changmin to marry non-celebrity girlfriend in September
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 50, cluster infections linger in greater Seoul
-
5
Sister of N. Korean leader says Pyongyang will take 'next step' against S. Korea