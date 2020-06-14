Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 14, 2020

SEOUL, Jun. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 0

Incheon 24/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 27/21 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/23 Rain 0

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 0

Chuncheon 33/22 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 33/23 Rain 0

Jeonju 28/23 Rain 0

Gwangju 28/23 Rain 10

Jeju 26/24 Rain 60

Daegu 31/24 Rain 10

Busan 27/21 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!