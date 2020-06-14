S. Korea convenes top security meeting over Pyongyang's recent threats
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials convened an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss responses to a series of recent threats by North Korea, including of military action, over frayed inter-Korean relations.
The meeting presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office, reviewed the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as Seoul's response to a series of recent harsh rhetoric by Pyongyang to sever all inter-Korean relations, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The meeting came after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned a day earlier that it's time for North Korea to "surely break with" South Korea.
In a previous statement, the North also threatened to cut off all communication lines with South Korea.
