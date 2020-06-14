Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO's Hanwha Eagles snap record-tying losing streak at 18

All Headlines 16:31 June 14, 2020

DAEJEON, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Start spreading the news: the Hanwha Eagles have finally won a game.

The Eagles snapped their Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) record-tying losing skid at 18 games on Sunday with a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Doosan Bears at home in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.

Noh Tae-hyoung delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Eagles their first victory since May 22.

Members of the Hanwha Eagle celebrate the end of the top of the fourth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the Doosan Bears at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

