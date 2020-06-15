(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 15)

Such criminal acts should be immediately reported to the police. But there remain some parents who think they can do whatever with their kids. Many in this society believe in the longstanding adage "spare the rod, spoil the child." The legal provision on the "right to punish" was in the same vein.

The Civil Law bestows individuals with parental rights but also the duty to protect and educate their children. Punishment is allowed because of the clause. Legal experts claim that the provision does not mean physical punishment. The Child Welfare Act and Child Abuse Punishment Act actually prohibit physical punishment of children, including by parents and others with parental rights.