2016 -- An appeals court hands down a 12-year prison term to a 56-year-old South Korean man, Kim Ki-jong, for assaulting top U.S. envoy to South Korea, Mark Lippert, the previous year. Kim attacked Lippert with a knife at a breakfast function in Seoul in March 2015, leaving him with deep gashes on his face and arm. The 12-year term was later upheld by the Supreme Court in September.

