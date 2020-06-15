Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:12 June 15, 2020
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 32/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 34/24 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/21 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/19 Sunny 10
Busan 27/20 Cloudy 20
(END)
