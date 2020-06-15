Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:12 June 15, 2020

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 32/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 34/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/19 Sunny 10

Busan 27/20 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!