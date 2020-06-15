Seoul stocks open lower on coronavirus resurgence fears
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday amid global concerns of a coronavirus resurgence.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.74 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,118.56 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The drop was largely attributed to investor concerns of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic feared amid the rollback of economic lockdowns in major economies, analysts said.
Most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.72 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 1.17 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics spiked 5.09 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.97 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,208.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
4
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
5
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
4
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
(2nd LD) Sister of N. Korean leader says Pyongyang will take 'next step' against S. Korea
-
1
Police arrest man for brutally abusing 9-year-old stepdaughter
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
4
Air Force's aerial tanker to be mobilized for troop dispatch mission
-
5
New virus cases sharply slow, greater Seoul still harried by cluster infections