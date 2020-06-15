New COVID-19 case identified at Seoul logistics center
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- A new coronavirus case was newly identified at a logistics center in southeastern Seoul on Monday, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak in the metropolitan area.
One employee at a Lotte logistics center in the southeastern ward of Songpa has tested negative, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
The employee, who lives in nearby Gyeonggi Province, has been registered as a patient in the province surrounding Seoul.
The number of employees working at the logistics center is known to be bigger than at a Coupang logistics center in Bucheon, west of Seoul, where a mass infection cluster broke out in May.
South Korea reported 37 new cases on Monday, raising its total COVID-19 caseload to 12,121, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 24 local infections, all but two were reported in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which are home to roughly half of the country's 50 million population.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
4
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
2
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
4
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
5
S. Korea on course to end mask rationing this month