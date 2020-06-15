Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 40 for 2nd day, spread in greater Seoul still uncontrolled
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 40 for the second straight day Monday, but cluster infections and untraceable cases continued to haunt the Seoul metropolitan area.
The country added 37 new cases, including 24 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,121, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
New COVID-19 case identified at Seoul logistics center
SEOUL -- A new coronavirus case was newly identified at a logistics center in southeastern Seoul on Monday, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak in the metropolitan area.
One employee at a Lotte logistics center in the southeastern ward of Songpa has tested negative, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
----------------
Military beefs up surveillance on N.K. following provocation threats
SEOUL -- South Korea's military has strengthened its monitoring of North Korea, but no unusual moves have been detected so far, a source said Monday, after Pyongyang threatened to take military action against the South.
In a statement Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, said its military will be entrusted with the right to take the "next step" against the South in the latest in a series of threats made by the North in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by activists here.
----------------
Minister emphasizes summit spirit as Pyongyang threatens military action
SEOUL -- South and North Korea should remember the spirit of reconciliation ingrained in the first-ever summit of their leaders held two decades ago, the unification minister said Monday, as tensions are growing after Pyongyang threatened to take military action against the South.
Minister Kim Yeon-chul made the remark in a speech to mark the 20th anniversary of the June 15 Declaration adopted during the summit in Pyongyang in 2000 between then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
----------------
Gov't, ruling party confirm plan to grant more power to disease control center
SEOUL -- The government and the ruling party confirmed Monday a plan to elevate the administrative power and independence of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) that has been on the front lines of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holding a joint meeting, the ruling Democratic Party (DP), government and Cheong Wa Dae officials gave the final nod to the reform plan, initially announced in early June, the chief of the DP's policy committee, Rep. Cho Jeong-sik, told reporters.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean Im Sung-jae posts 3rd straight top-10 finish as PGA Tour returns
SEOUL -- Even after a long delay caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, some things don't change in golf: Im Sung-jae playing at a PGA Tour event and Im finishing inside the top 10.
The South Korean star posted his third consecutive top-10 finish as the tour resumed with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday (local time). Im shot a three-under 67 in the final round for a four-round total of 11-under 269 at Colonial Country Club. He tied three others, including world No. 4 Justin Thomas, for 10th place.
----------------
Korean Air, Asiana eye reopening more routes to carry freight
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. said Monday they are considering reopening more international routes next month to carry freight amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
The country's two full-service carriers have suspended most of their flights on international routes since late March following lockdowns and entry restrictions around the globe due to virus fears.
----------------
N.K.'s paper warns of continued retaliatory action against S. Korea on summit anniv.
SEOUL -- North Korea will take action after action to punish South Korea over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets, the country's main newspaper said Monday, after the sister of leader Kim Jong-un warned of military action against the South.
North Korea has criticized South Korea almost daily in recent weeks, denouncing the sending of leaflets into the communist state as a hostile act that violates a series of peace agreements. Last week, the North vowed to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines in the first in a series of steps it will take against South Korea.
----------------
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
SEOUL -- A concert streamed by K-pop giant BTS on Sunday became the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers, the band's management company said Monday.
Big Hit Entertainment announced that "Bang Bang Con: The Live," which was streamed over around 100 minutes remotely from a studio in Seoul on Sunday, drew some 756,000 viewers from across the world.
----------------
Samsung unveils BTS edition of Galaxy S20 smartphones, earbuds
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday unveiled a special edition of its Galaxy smartphones and earbuds in collaboration with K-pop sensation BTS.
The South Korean tech giant introduced the BTS edition of the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, S20 Plus and the Galaxy Buds Plus.
