S. Korea calls in Japanese Ambassador Tomita over failure to honor forced labor victims at info center
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea called in Japan's top envoy in Seoul on Monday to lodge a protest after Tokyo failed to honor wartime forced labor victims at an information center on industrial revolution sites registered on the UNESCO's World Heritage list.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho expressed regrets to Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita, hours after the Industrial Heritage Information Center showcasing 23 Meiji-era sites opened to the public without a commemorative measure for the victims.
The center, launched in March, had been closed due to the new coronavirus.
Among the 23 sites that were put on the UNESCO list in 2015 is the notorious Hashima Island, also known as the Battleship Island, where many Koreans were forced into labor -- a reason why South Korea had opposed the designation.
Upon the 2015 designation, Tokyo said it would establish the information center to remember the victims, recognizing "Koreans and others who were brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions in the 1940s at some of the sites."
Tokyo also said it would "sincerely respond" to a recommendation by the International Council on Monuments and Sites, an advisory group of UNESCO, made to call for the "interpretive strategy" that allows an "understanding of the full history of each site."
On Sunday, a pool of Tokyo-based correspondents toured the center, which had been closed soon after its launch in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center focused on highlighting achievements of Japan's industrial revolution in areas of iron, steel and coal mining, while giving short shrift to the suffering of the Korean victims during Japan's colonial rule from 1910-45.
