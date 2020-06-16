Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' loan delinquency rate up in April

All Headlines 06:00 June 16, 2020

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in April from a month earlier, data showed Tuesday.

The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.40 percent at the end of April, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

But compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.08 percentage point, it said.

The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies also rose 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.50 percent in April, while that for loans to households edged up 0.02 percentage point on-month to 0.29 percent, according to the data.

The corporate logos of major banks in South Korea (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#loan delinquency
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!