Moon urges N. Korea not to backtrack on agreed-upon peace efforts

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called on North Korea on Monday not to stop a peace journey despite some troubles, making his first official remarks on North Korea's renewed saber-rattling.

"The direction the two Koreas should go together is clear," he said during a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides. "We should not stop the current inter-Korean relations again, which have overcome a longtime severance and the crisis of a war with difficulty."

He was speaking in front of pool reporters and TV crews, as the two sides marked the 20th anniversary of the June 15 Joint Declaration adopted in a historic summit between the late leaders of the two Koreas -- Kim Dae-jung and Kim Jong-il.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on June 15, 2020. (Yonhap)

Moon cited his own summit deals with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018, one reached at the truce village of Panmunjom and the other in Pyongyang.

He said his government would make "constant" efforts to implement summit agreements.

Noting that denuclearization talks between the North and the United States are in a stalemate, the president added the two Koreas need to explore a "breakthrough" on their own, without waiting for external conditions to improve.

