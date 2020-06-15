KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 25,250 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,830 DN 240
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 DN 1,250
SBC 10,500 DN 650
ORION Holdings 12,800 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 155,500 DN 5,500
Youngpoong 480,000 DN 22,000
KiaMtr 32,200 DN 2,800
HITEJINRO 41,000 UP 800
Yuhan 51,600 DN 3,400
DOOSAN 40,000 DN 2,600
DaelimInd 80,100 DN 5,500
SK hynix 82,000 DN 3,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 29,500 DN 1,650
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10000 DN600
HyundaiEng&Const 31,350 DN 2,550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,500 DN 3,500
LGInt 13,400 DN 1,300
Hanwha 22,450 DN 2,200
SamsungF&MIns 178,000 DN 6,000
Kogas 25,650 DN 2,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,500 DN 2,500
DB HiTek 27,000 DN 1,850
CJ 84,700 DN 3,200
JWPHARMA 36,550 DN 2,550
KISWire 15,150 DN 1,350
KCC 134,500 DN 6,500
Kangwonland 22,250 DN 1,550
AmoreG 50,200 DN 3,900
HyundaiMtr 97,000 DN 6,500
TaekwangInd 704,000 DN 42,000
SsangyongCement 5,060 DN 210
KAL 19,000 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,300 DN 370
BoryungPharm 15,450 DN 800
L&L 11,650 DN 550
LG Corp. 68,900 DN 3,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,350 DN 1,050
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,750 DN 2,000
