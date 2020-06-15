KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 216,000 DN 15,000
Nongshim 344,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 30,600 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 34,200 DN 3,350
LOTTE Himart 28,200 DN 300
Hyosung 63,100 DN 3,800
LOTTE 33,000 DN 1,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 60,900 DN 3,700
DongkukStlMill 5,840 DN 1,130
SKCHEM 96,100 UP 1,600
Donga Socio Holdings 104,000 UP 4,700
SK 304,000 UP 25,000
Hanon Systems 9,420 DN 780
IlyangPharm 56,000 DN 12,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,150 UP 1,650
Binggrae 64,700 DN 900
GCH Corp 22,700 DN 1,400
LotteChilsung 109,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,910 DN 630
POSCO 175,000 DN 11,500
SPC SAMLIP 66,200 DN 3,800
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 DN 9,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,400 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,065 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 45,550 DN 350
SamsungElec 49,900 DN 2,400
NHIS 9,640 DN 280
LS 35,400 DN 2,450
GC Corp 148,000 DN 5,000
GS E&C 25,350 DN 1,450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,750 DN 2,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 348,500 DN 31,000
KPIC 106,500 DN 9,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,320 DN 520
SKC 53,200 DN 5,000
GS Retail 37,450 DN 1,500
F&F 97,000 DN 6,000
KG DONGBU STL 14,000 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 3,175 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
4
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
4
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
2
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
3
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
5
N.K.'s paper warns of continued retaliatory action against S. Korea on summit anniv.