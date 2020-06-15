KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 72,500 DN 4,200
Ottogi 549,000 DN 33,000
SamsungElecMech 124,000 DN 7,500
NEXENTIRE 5,410 DN 400
CHONGKUNDANG 109,000 DN 7,000
Hanssem 80,100 DN 5,200
TAEYOUNG E&C 14,150 DN 1,350
KSOE 86,300 DN 8,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,250 DN 1,250
OCI 36,200 DN 2,600
LS ELECTRIC 40,800 DN 2,950
KorZinc 342,000 DN 24,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,050 DN 660
SYC 41,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 31,500 DN 2,950
HDC HOLDINGS 8,820 DN 630
S-1 83,200 DN 4,500
IS DONGSEO 27,850 DN 1,650
S-Oil 66,000 DN 3,100
LG Innotek 160,000 DN 13,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 165,000 DN 11,500
HMM 4,750 DN 410
KumhoPetrochem 69,000 DN 1,600
DSINFRA 5,760 DN 410
Mobis 187,000 DN 19,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,000 DN 10,500
Celltrion 274,000 DN 23,500
Hanchem 109,500 DN 9,000
DWS 21,050 DN 1,550
UNID 40,700 DN 1,550
SKTelecom 201,000 DN 7,500
S&T MOTIV 38,100 DN 4,000
HyundaiElev 54,600 DN 5,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,850 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 4,585 DN 155
GKL 13,500 DN 800
Handsome 31,150 DN 2,950
NamhaeChem 7,020 DN 630
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,550 DN 2,150
BukwangPharm 35,850 DN 3,100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
4
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
4
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
2
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
3
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
5
N.K.'s paper warns of continued retaliatory action against S. Korea on summit anniv.