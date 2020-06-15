KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 3,895 DN 320
COWAY 69,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO 19,900 DN 1,250
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 DN 5,100
SamsungSecu 27,400 DN 1,400
IBK 8,310 DN 280
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL178000 DN12000
DONGSUH 15,950 DN 550
LOTTE TOUR 12,250 DN 1,550
Hanmi Science 33,800 UP 900
LG Uplus 12,000 DN 600
KT 22,700 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,750 DN 2,150
BGF 3,985 DN 215
CheilWorldwide 15,800 DN 1,200
SamsungEng 11,500 DN 950
KT&G 79,300 DN 3,900
DHICO 4,665 DN 295
LG Display 11,000 DN 650
NAVER 231,500 DN 10,500
LGCHEM 428,000 DN 34,000
Kakao 252,500 DN 13,500
NCsoft 810,000 DN 14,000
SAMSUNG CARD 27,250 DN 1,300
DSME 23,400 DN 2,700
DWEC 3,480 DN 210
Donga ST 89,000 DN 4,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,700 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 316,500 DN 12,000
DongwonF&B 191,000 DN 9,500
KEPCO KPS 29,300 DN 1,500
LGH&H 1,270,000 DN 55,000
PanOcean 3,370 DN 255
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,500 DN 1,550
KEPCO E&C 15,400 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 62,900 DN 4,900
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,450 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 DN 3,100
KIH 48,650 DN 3,750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,500 DN 5,100
