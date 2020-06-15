KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 36,200 DN 1,500
CJ CGV 22,600 DN 1,800
LIG Nex1 33,950 UP 1,250
Fila Holdings 35,600 DN 2,550
Huchems 16,500 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 104,000 DN 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,550 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 1,400 DN 105
AMOREPACIFIC 160,500 DN 7,500
LF 12,650 DN 600
FOOSUNG 7,440 DN 700
SK Innovation 106,500 DN 8,500
POONGSAN 19,950 DN 1,450
KBFinancialGroup 33,250 DN 1,400
Hansae 10,850 DN 1,050
LG HAUSYS 59,900 DN 5,600
Youngone Corp 27,400 DN 2,100
KOLON IND 30,550 DN 2,800
HanmiPharm 256,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 5,100 DN 60
emart 108,000 DN 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY225 00 DN1150
KOLMAR KOREA 41,600 DN 3,000
HANJINKAL 85,100 DN 6,600
DoubleUGames 72,000 DN 3,100
CUCKOO 77,300 DN 6,800
COSMAX 84,300 DN 5,900
MANDO 23,200 DN 2,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 46,550 DN 4,250
LotteFood 335,500 DN 19,500
SK Discovery 31,300 UP 2,200
Doosan Bobcat 24,650 DN 2,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,750 DN 1,450
Netmarble 92,600 DN 2,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S247500 DN20500
ORION 128,000 DN 9,500
BGF Retail 136,500 DN 7,000
HDC-OP 19,450 DN 1,050
WooriFinancialGroup 8,880 DN 470
