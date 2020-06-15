Telcos looking to open clerkless outlets amid pandemic
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major telecom operators are looking to launch clerkless outlets as they try to cope with non-face-to-face business situations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry sources said Monday.
According to the sources, SK Telecom Co., the nation's top mobile carrier, is planning to offer unmanned services at a store in Seoul in October.
Instead of opening a new store without clerks, the company is likely to implement the system at existing stores and operate it during certain time periods, such as late at night, the sources said.
At the unmanned store, customers will be able to select pay plans and a device through kiosk machines and use their mobile service. When entering the store, customers will need biometric certification.
For those who struggle to use the store on their own, the company plans to provide a video chat with sales clerks, according to sources.
"We are reviewing our plans to set up a new type of retail channel that can meet the social needs in the era of non-face-to-face life," a SK Telecom official said.
Other mobile carriers said they are also planning to expand unmanned services using their technologies.
LG Uplus said it will provide more kiosk machines to its stores in the second half so that customers can handle mobile services, such as changing monthly pay plans, on their own.
KT Corp. said it is currently running kiosks at stores in major cities. It plans to expand stores with "contactless zones," where customers can experience their services without sales clerks' help.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
4
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
4
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
2
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
3
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
5
N.K.'s paper warns of continued retaliatory action against S. Korea on summit anniv.