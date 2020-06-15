Catholic Church to hold Masses to mark 70th anniversary of Korean War
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Catholic Church said Monday it will conduct Masses across the country on the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War later this month to collectively pray for the lasting peace of the divided Korean Peninsula.
According to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea (CBCK), all cathedrals in South Korea are scheduled to hold Masses on June 25, the anniversary of the outbreak of inter-Korean military conflict, dedicated to prayers towards peace and reconciliation on the peninsula.
Cathedrals will follow strict safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the conference said.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul, the biggest diocese in South Korea with 1.52 million followers, will hold its Mass at 10 a.m. at the Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul that day, followed by those in Suwon, Wonju, Daegu and Daejeon at 10:30 a.m.
Cathedrals in Chuncheon, Incheon, Uijeongbu and Masan will also conduct similar prayer Masses later that day.
"We must overcome the hostility and pain of war and work together so that our people can hold each others' hand to make this year, which marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, a year of a new start," said Bishop Lee Ki-heon, head of CBCK Committee for the Reconciliation of the Korean People.
The two Koreas are still technically at war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
5
(2nd LD) Sister of N. Korean leader says Pyongyang will take 'next step' against S. Korea
-
1
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
2
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
3
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
4
N.K.'s paper warns of continued retaliatory action against S. Korea on summit anniv.
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats