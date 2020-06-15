Excessive liquidity could fuel rise in housing prices: finance minister
SEJONG, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister said Monday that excessive liquidity could fuel a rise in property prices and the government is closely monitoring the housing market.
South Korea has promised to spend some 270 trillion won (US$225 billion) to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, with the Bank of Korea (BOK) cutting its key rate to a historic low.
Due to the concerns over rising prices related to excessive liquidity, the government is monitoring the property market, Hong told a meeting with senior ministry officials.
Hong also instructed ministry officials to review measures that could channel such liquidity into infrastructure projects.
Housing prices have been rising in recent years, spurring policymakers to unveil a series of measures, including tightened home-backed loan regulations and higher taxes.
Home transactions in South Korea sank more than 30 percent in April from the prior month due to tougher property rules and the coronavirus impact, according to government data.
The number of homes changing hands nationwide stood at 73,531 last month, down 32.3 percent from the previous month, the data showed.
However, the figure was up roughly 29 percent from the same month a year earlier, when housing transactions were anemic.
The on-month tumble was attributed to tough government measures to cool the housing market and the coronavirus outbreak that discouraged people from moving.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
5
(2nd LD) Sister of N. Korean leader says Pyongyang will take 'next step' against S. Korea
-
1
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
2
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
3
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
4
N.K.'s paper warns of continued retaliatory action against S. Korea on summit anniv.
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats