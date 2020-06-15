Samsung head faces panel's decision on possible indictment next week
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- A civilian committee plans to issue a decision next week on whether Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, should be indicted over his alleged involvement in a merger and accounting fraud, informed sources said Monday.
The Supreme Prosecutors Office informed Samsung, South Korea's largest conglomerate, of the plan for the panel of outside experts to deliver its verdict on the matter next Friday.
Lee earlier called for a public assessment of the validity of the way that state prosecutors have conducted a probe into suspicions related to his Samsung Group managerial right succession process.
The panel is due to express its view on whether the indictment of Lee is required, a nonbinding but hard-to-ignore suggestion for the prosecution.
The Samsung scion is under probe in connection with the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015, an apparent key process in his takeover of control of the group from his ailing father, Lee Kun-hee.
Last week, a Seoul court turned down the prosecution's arrest warrant against Lee, saying whether he's guilty or not should be decided through "legal battles," namely in the form of a formal trial.
The system for a review of state prosecutors' investigation by an external panel was introduced in 2018 to enhance neutrality and fairness of its probes into cases that are of great public interest.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
3
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
5
(2nd LD) Sister of N. Korean leader says Pyongyang will take 'next step' against S. Korea
-
1
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
2
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
3
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
4
N.K.'s paper warns of continued retaliatory action against S. Korea on summit anniv.
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats