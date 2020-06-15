N. Korea's threats aimed at testing S. Korea-U.S. alliance: ex-U.S. official

"I think, to some extent, what we've seen from North Korea in the last couple of weeks, which appears to be very much directed at the ROK and directed at the Moon (Jae-in) administration, is really directed in an effort to see how far the U.S. and the ROK are in terms of how far apart are they, and I think it's kind of a testing of the alliance," Christopher Hill, former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said during a virtual seminar hosted by the International Crisis Group, referring to South Korea by the acronym for its official name, the Republic of Korea.